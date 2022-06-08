HANNIBAL — Seventh-grader Abby Brown loves a good competition and the summer reading program at the Hannibal Public library motivates her to keep reading during the summer.
“I have to beat my friends,” Abby smiled.
Abby is one of the 300 students registered this summer for the Hannibal Public Library’s summer reading program, “Oceans of Possibilities.” On Wednesday afternoon the library hosted its summer reading kick-off. The program started May 7.
The event, which was held inside the library due to the possibility of rain, had various activities including a scavenger hunt and other games and activities spread throughout the building, and of course, an opportunity to register for those who hadn’t already.
In many ways, the day was a reunion, as many have made the summer reading program a tradition.
Abby’s family and others coming through the door were enthusiastically greeted like old friends by the crew at the library who were festively dressed in squid hats to represent the theme.
For Abby’s family the program has been a summer staple for about 10 years, and said her reading level has jumped up a lot through participating in the program. Her brother, Owen, also said that the program gets him excited to read over the summer. Now their youngest sister Bailey, 3, has joined the summer reading crew as well.
“This has helped them so much over the years, just to practice reading,” she said. “Anything that encourages reading is good for us,” said their mom, Crystal Brown.
This is exactly what the program is trying to accomplish, according to Caitlin Greathouse, assistant director of the program. They want to make sure that kids are still reading during the summer.
“We are just all about stopping that summer slide,” she said. “When the teachers can take a breath, that’s when we start holding ours.”
The Hannibal public library reported that on their summer reading brochure that “Of families who have participated in our summer reading program before, 86% said that that after the program their child spent more time reading, 72% said their child enjoyed reading more, and 43% said their child had become a better reader.”
Greathouse also said that as a community based program, they want everyone to have a safe place to come and enjoy reading.
“Especially with Google out there, kids don’t really have to come and see us anymore so we want them to want to come see us,” she said. “I hope that’s what this program does. I think it works.”
While reading is the main priority of the program, they also provide activities throughout the season for summer readers to enjoy.
This year the Missouri Dept. of Conservation Department will bring snakes, and another day Penny the Waterdog. They also have Reliable Pest Control doing a program with live cockroaches.
Internationally known, award-winning, and one of the most popular storytellers in the country, Bobby Norfolk, will make an appearance June 29.
Abby said her favorite summer reading activity to date was when she got to hold an alligator several years ago, and Owen said rock tumbling was a favorite for him.
The program also offers prizes throughout the program for hours logged reading with a goal of 20 hours for the summer, which averages out to about 20 minutes per day. The grand prizes at the end are drawn for those who complete their hours.
There is a summer reading program for all ages from birth to adult.
A year-round program is offered for teens on Monday evenings, and for adults the summer reading program can be completed online except for claiming prizes. There are prizes for each age level.
Registration for the program can be completed online at the Hannibal Public Library’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.