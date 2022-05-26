Summer hours for the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center begin June 6.
- Monday: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Tuesday: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Senior Dance noon to 3 p.m.)
- Wednesday: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Thursday: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Friday: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
There is no admission fee.
The Admiral Coontz Recreation has a walking track (12 laps equal 1 mile) and two basketball courts.
Pickleball courts are available for use. The Play without Boundaries Sensory Room has games, puzzles and supplies for all-inclusive indoor play for adults and children.
The center is a 16,000-square-foot stone structure built in 1939 to serve as a National Guard armory. When a larger armory opened in 1977 in Huckleberry Park, the old Admiral Coontz Armory was turned over to the city and became the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
