PERRY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Mark Twain Lake is recruiting for Student Trainee Intern positions (Pathway Interns) for the 2022 recreation season.
Specific information regarding these positions will be available at three open house recruitment events at the M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center: Open House 1 will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8; Open House 2 will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11; and Open House 3 will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.
Park Rangers will be on hand to answer questions and explain the application process for Pathway Internships for Visitor Assistance, Recreation, Interpretive Services and Outreach and Environmental Stewardship Departments at Mark Twain Lake for the summer of 2022.
The individuals hired for these positions will be required to report for duty immediately after completion of the spring 2022 semester and continue until the beginning of the fall 2022 semester. The positions require the students to work a 40-hour per week schedule, including day shifts, night shifts, weekends and holidays.
Basic requirements and qualifications for these positions include:
- High School graduate
- Enrolled or accepted for enrollment in a technical or vocational school, two- or four-year college or university, graduate or professional school, at a qualifying educational institution on a half-time or full- time basis or pursuing a qualifying degree or certificate.
- Good academic standing with a cumulative 2.0 grade point average
- Transcripts and/or proof of enrollment/acceptance letter
- Detailed resume showing eligibility for this position
- U.S. citizenship
- Minimum 18 years old
- Required to sign a Pathways Participant Agreement
- More information regarding these employment opportunities at Mark Twain Lake is available by calling the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at 573-735-4097.
