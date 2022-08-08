STEAM kits at Hannibal Library

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Free Public Library now has twenty-eight STEAM to GO! Kits available for checkout.
STEAM to GO! Kits are produced by Penworthy, a book distributor headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
The kits were obtained through a grant awarded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Library Services and Technology Act, as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State. They are currently available for checkout downstairs in the Children’s Room.
The interactive STEAM kits cover a wide variety of subjects with titles including Trucks and Tools, Starting to Spell, and Robotics and Coding. Each kit comes in an easy to transport bag and includes a list of contents and instructions. These fun and educational kits can be checked out on any permanent library card in good standing and will circulate for 28 days at a time. Two kits may be checked out at a time.
“We are so excited to add these kits to our collection,” Assistant Director Caitlin Greathouse said. “There has been a high demand for STEAM activities in the past few years; and now we can meet that need in a new exciting way.”
STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Hannibal Free Public Library incorporates STEAM into many of their programs.
“We host a summer reading event completely dedicated to STEAM each year. STEAM and literacy go hand in hand. Having these kits available to our community will give families the opportunity to have an educational experience at home that otherwise might have been cost prohibitive,” added Programming Associate Amber Cooley.
For more information, call Amber Cooley at the Library at 573-221-0222, or visit at 200 South 5th Street in Hannibal. The Library’s website is at www.hannibal.lib.mo.us. Find us on Facebook.
