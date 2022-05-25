Linn, MO — State Technical College of Missouri announced their May 2022 students who achieved the Dean's List during the spring semester.
Hannibal: Cyrus Bland, Sarah Drennan, Levi Erskine, Chase Kirby
Monroe City: Gatlin Bichsel, Ryan Kendrick, Jonathon Mendez-Martinez, John St. Clair, Jacob Yoder
New London: Nickolas Rule
Palmyra: Blake Barnett, Wade Begley, Beau Powell
Perry: Emily Branham
Bowling Green: Paiyton Burnett
Paris: Ethan Chapman
Clarence: Parker Beckley, Gabriel Thrasher
Quincy: Jacob Heightman
