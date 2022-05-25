Linn, MO — State Technical College of Missouri announced their May 2022 students who achieved the Dean's List during the spring semester.

Hannibal: Cyrus Bland, Sarah Drennan, Levi Erskine, Chase Kirby

Monroe City: Gatlin Bichsel, Ryan Kendrick, Jonathon Mendez-Martinez, John St. Clair, Jacob Yoder

New London: Nickolas Rule

Palmyra: Blake Barnett, Wade Begley, Beau Powell

Perry: Emily Branham

Bowling Green: Paiyton Burnett

Paris: Ethan Chapman

Clarence: Parker Beckley, Gabriel Thrasher

Quincy: Jacob Heightman

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.