HANNIBAL — The Spring Festival of Country Music will be 6 p.m. Friday, May 21, at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Music will be performed by Memory Lane, which includes Martin and Betty Miller, Harlon Lain, Wendell Glance and Greg Cornelius along with special guests.
Admittance is free but donations will be accepted for the band. Food and drink concessions will be available from Curryville Christian School.
The band members are part of the Uptown Strings, the band that plays music every Tuesday at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. The Senior Dance has been providing live music to young and old for almost 50 years, with Betty Miller at the helm on drums and vocals.
The Spring Festival of Country Music is sponsored by the Hannibal Parks and Recreation. More information is available by calling 573-221-5682.