PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra enters the 2022 season with a young and inexperienced football team, but still has lofty expectations.
Head coach Kevin Miles sets the same goals every season — to win a conference championship and advance as far as possible in postseason play.
"We are Palmyra and we feel that we never set our goals light," Miles said. "We never go into a season think we aren't going to be any good. We are going to go into the season thinking we are going to be good. We go through it with our kids every year. It's a process."
By the time district play starts, Miles hopes to have the Panthers firing on all cylinders.
"We've had teams that's been 5-4 and made the state semifinals," Miles said. "We don't care where we are, but when Week 10 starts, the season starts over. We hope by then we are playing our best football."
The Panthers will have a new starting quarterback this season with sophomore Marty Smyser.
Smyser is ready to step up into a leadership role in his first season as starter.
"I have just been mentally preparing," Smyser said. "My teammates have done a great job of making me comfortable in that situation coming in as a sophomore. But, it's going great."
Miles has been working with the fundamentals of Palmyra's offense with Smyser and the offensive unit.
"I'm really excited about what he brings to the team and his leadership and what we can do," Miles said. "We just got to get him to feel like he's in charge and we believe in him and he can do it. He'll start to believe in himself."
As Smyser is adjusting to the starting quarterback role, he is also working on taking an active leadership role.
"(I want to) win every week," Smyser said. "Go out there and practice hard each week and go out there and win on Friday. Focus on one week at a time."
One positive for Smyser is that he will have a strong offensive line in front of him, led by All-Conference selection Jose Juarez.
Juarez will be joined by Jayden Sharrow, Gage Barnett, Zeke Meyers and Jeremiah Edwards as starters on the offensive line.
"I think it's going to help out tremendously with those guys keeping me protected," Smyser said.
Miles said Palmyra is deep at the offensive line position.
"We feel really comfortable with the guys who are going to do those things for us," Miles said. "We feel really good about their leadership they bring and what they can do for us. It's a really good group, a really positive group and they are good friends that work hard. We feel good about having those kids in front of Marty and kind of keeping him safe."
Palmyra will go with Ashton Hankins and Aaron Ritchey in the backfield as the team's primary running backs.
The Panthers will look to wide receivers Ryan McKeown, Ethan Redd and Gideon Bogue in the receiving game. Brett Tuter moved from offensive line to tight end.
"Our skill players are really spot on," Miles said. "Aaron Ritchey is a great football player with great speed and we love the things he is doing. Ryan McKeown is the same way. We are liking the team that's coming along."
Bogue, McKeown and Ritchey will also be part of the return game for Palmyra.
Miles and the coaching staff are still deciding on the kicking game.
"We are looking for a kicker and punter right now," Miles said. "Aaron (Ritchey) kind of stepped up yesterday and did some great things kicking the ball. We are working on those things right now, trying to narrow them down."
McKeown and Ritchey will also lead the defensive backfield as the team's most experienced players in that position group.
Tuter will be the main signal-caller on defense as a middle linebacker and will have Hankins join him in the linebacking corps.
Both linebackers are two of only eight seniors on this year's Palmyra team.
"Our senior leadership is phenomenal," Miles said. "There's only eight of them, but their positivity and the things that they do (help). I just can't say enough about them and how they are being with the younger guys and bringing them along."
Edwards will anchor the defensive line and be joined by Andrew Comer and Sharrow in a position group that's long been a Palmyra strength.
"We went back to a 4-3 style of defense because we feel like our defensive line is going to be our strong suit," Miles said. "Some of those dudes can really get down there and play."
2022 Schedule
Aug. 26 -- at Hallsville
Sept. 2 -- at Bowling Green
Sept. 9 -- at Centralia
Sept. 16 -- Macon
Sept. 23 -- Brookfield
Sept. 30 -- at Monroe City
Oct. 7 -- Clark County
Oct. 14 -- at Highland
Oct. 21 -- South Shelby
