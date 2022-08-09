Palmyra practice

Palmyra sophomore quarterback Marty Smyser readies to take a snap as head coach Kevin Miles and the coaching staff oversee practice on Tuesday at Palmyra High School.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra enters the 2022 season with a young and inexperienced football team, but still has lofty expectations.

Head coach Kevin Miles sets the same goals every season — to win a conference championship and advance as far as possible in postseason play.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.