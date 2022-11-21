MONROE CITY, Mo. -- After a season of growth with a young team, the Monroe City girls basketball season is looking to take a step forward this season.
Although Monroe City returns two seniors in Alivia Chinn and Skylar Gosney, most of its key players are entering their sophomore and junior seasons.
"We were awfully young last year and we return all but two girls from that group we had," said Monroe City head coach Adam Rung. "We have a couple of other young kids who have been pushing for minutes. Just kind of expanding on what we did last year and what we did in the summer, both offensively and defensively."
The Lady Panthers are coming off a 8-18 finish and fell to South Shelby in the district semifinals.
Continuing to progress is the main goal for Rung's team.
"The goal is simple and it's the same for every team I have," Rung said. "We want to get better each and every day. If we can get better each and every day, then that will show on the court as well. Our goal is just keep getting better and progress towards being at our best at the end of the year."
Junior guard Mari Gares emerged as one of Monroe City's top scoring threats last season as a sophomore and will be counted on to do the same this year.
"I think you'll see some strides in her," Gares said. "She's worked really hard in the offseason in trying to expand her game."
Junior Lucy Pratt will also have an expanded role this season.
Audri Youngblood and Cahlin Chapman had strong freshmen seasons and look to build upon that in their sophomore year.
Other players who figure to see significant playing time include a trio of juniors -- Taylor Pfaff, Mya Gottman and Emilee Lehenbauer.
"I think we have the ability to get after some people," Rung said. "I thought we did a really good job of guarding last year the majority of the time. We are a year older and hopefully we are a year stronger and more comfortable in our system. "I think (defense) has the ability to be one of our strengths."
While Rung feels optimistic about Monroe City's defense, he has concerns about the rebounding.
"It's something we've been stressing in practice," Rung said. "We can play great defense, but you've got to be able to finish the possession by rebounding the basketball. So we are placing an emphasis on it. Hopefully that will translate on the court."
Monroe City has a tough opening of its schedule prior to the Monroe City Tournament.
"We are going to get tested before that tournament," Rung said. "We open up with Moberly and they are very good. Then you've got Canton. Then you get Keokuk, who are historically been one of the better girls programs in Southeast Iowa."
The Monroe City Tournament will feature several strong area teams such as South Shelby, Palmyra and Highland.
Rung said playing in front of the home crowd in the Monroe City Tournament is exciting for his team.
"We want to play good (teams)," Rung said. "We want to find out where we are at. We want to find out some of our strengths and what we need to work on."
2022-23 Schedule
Nov. 21 -- Moberly
Nov. 28 -- at Canton
Nov. 29 -- Keokuk
Dec. 5-10 -- Monroe City Tournament
Dec. 13 -- Mark Twain
Dec. 17 -- CCC/SEC Shootout
Dec. 20 -- vs. Unity in Quincy
Dec. 30 -- Montgomery County
Jan. 2-6 -- Clopton Tournament
Jan. 13 -- at Clark County
Jan. 16-21 -- Tony Lenzini Tournament
Jan. 24 -- at Highland
Jan. 31 -- South Shelby
Feb. 2 -- at Hannibal
Feb. 3 -- Bowling Green
Feb. 7 -- at Palmyra
Feb. 10 -- Centralia
Feb. 13 -- Kirksville
Feb. 14 -- Brookfield
Feb. 17 -- at Macon
