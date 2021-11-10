MONROE CITY, Mo. — All-State senior outfielder Carly Youngblood signed her national letter-of-intent to continue her softball career with the University of Central Missouri on Wednesday.
Youngblood was not only a First Team All-State selection, she also earned All-District and All-Conference honors this season.
Monroe City finished the 2021 season with a 14-8 record and fell in the district semifinals. The Lady Panthers made it to the Class 2 state semifinals during Youngblood’s junior season and the Class 2 state quarterfinals in her sophomore season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.