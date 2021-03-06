PALMRYA, Mo. -- Ryan Wood stepped down as the Palmyra boys basketball head coach after five seasons on Friday.
Wood said the desire to spend more time with his family led to his decision to resign as Palmyra's head coach.
"I just thought it was time to step down and be more involved in what they are doing," Wood said. "I've missed a lot of stuff over the last four to five years."
Wood's daughter Olivia plays three sports with Marion County High School and his son Mason will be a freshman next year getting into high school athletics. Wood's wife also works at Marion County High School.
Wood guided Palmyra to an 86-49 record in his five seasons as the school's head coach. His teams twice won over 20 games in a season during his tenure.
In his final season with Palmyra, Wood arguably had his finest season, guiding the Panthers to the Class 3 District 6 title. Palmyra had to gut out a 38-37 win over Highland on the road to clinch its first district title in seven years.
"We had some ups and downs this year, and we overcame a lot this year compared to year's past," Wood said. "They battled to the end at Highland. It was a hard-fought game on both sides and we were just fortunate to slip out of there with a victory."
The district title was a culmination for the careers of senior players such as Abe Haerr, Zane Meyers, Quade Plunkett and Aaron Stamper, who had fallen short in previous seasons.
Wood said it was an outstanding feeling to see the seniors be rewarded for all of the hard work they put in over the years with the district title win.
"They had not tasted a district championship in basketball, so I was extremely happy for them to be able to do that," Wood said. "That stuff is contagious to the young kids and they will want to do the same thing year in and year out after this. Just happy for the seniors."
This year's district title champion Panthers would fall to Christian O'Fallon in the sectional round of the Class 3 state tournament this past Tuesday.
Although Palmyra will graduate five seniors and have a new head coach next season, the Panthers will bring back forward Bear Bock, who was a starter as a freshman this year.
Wood was previously the head coach for Marion County's boys basketball team for 12 seasons prior to his tenure with Palmyra, where he compiled a 167-147 record for the Mustangs. He also served as an assistant coach for Monroe City for one year and an assistant coach at Green City for two years.
"The biggest part of being a coach in my opinion is just the relationships you build with the kids," Wood said. "I reached out to quite a few of my ex-players at Palmyra (on Friday) and they all said kind and nice words. Were supportive of my decision."
Prior to his coaching career, Wood was a star basketball player himself. He played high school basketball for Marion County, before playing collegiate ball with John Wood Community College and Hannibal-LaGrange University.
"I've always kind of been a local guy," Wood said. "Never got too far away. I enjoy northeast Missouri and the peace and quality of life here."