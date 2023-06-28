HANNIBAL, MO. – As Hannibal prepares for another football season under head coach Jeff Gschwender, many who have watched Pirates football the last few years know who has played a significant role in the offense.
It is Hannibal’s record-breaking class of 2024 No. 1 all-purpose running back Aneyas Williams.
The Pirates’ all-time leader in touchdowns, receptions, receiving yards, total yards, points scored and punt return average spoke on his mindset coming off a collarbone injury heading into his senior season.
“The mentality right now coming off an injury is just staying healthy and being with these guys for one last ride,” Williams said. “I want to be a good leader this year because we all have one goal and it’s a state championship, obviously I have college coming up but I got to look at the road block in front of me right now which is trying to get back to where I was and I just have to mentally get back and prepare my body to be ready to go.”
William’s injury occurred in Hannibal’s homecoming game prior to the playoffs last year as he laid out for an over the middle reception and suffered a collarbone injury.
The Pirates still finished 2022 strong with a 4-1 record in their final five games without their star running back in large part due to the play of starting quarterback Waylon Anders.
Anders will be headed into his second season as the starter and Williams believes the chemistry between him and his quarterback will pay dividends along with elevating everyone else on the offense.
“This is his second year starting and him not being new to the system has allowed us to build a relationship where it’s pretty consistent,” he said. “I think we really are seeing the same stuff out there which is going to be huge especially with getting others involved because everyone knows what the game plan will be more times than not.”
Williams looks to add to his illustrious football career for Hannibal this upcoming season and afterwards looks to be a major piece of Notre Dame’s backfield heading into the team’s third year under head coach Marcus Freeman when Williams arrives in 2024.
Williams is a part of a talented 2024 class featuring 21 committed recruits, with one other running back in the class who just officially committed earlier this month Kedren Young from Lufkin, Texas. Also, a four-star recruit.
Aneyas Williams looks to have a great opportunity to contribute right away joining one of the more historically productive running units in the nation.
The Fighting Irish were 32nd last year in rushing yards per game with 189 per contest and 21st in the nation in rush attempts per game at 40.9.
This was huge uptick from their 2021 campaign under former head coach Brian Kelly’s final season in South Bend when the team finished 79th in rushing yards per game and 86th in attempts per game.
Williams spoke on the upcoming class he’s coming in with along with feeling confident in his chances to earn a spot in the backfield given the projected state of Notre Dame’s depth chart in 2024.
“I’m excited we have a great group of guys in this upcoming class that make me really want to get up there sooner now, but at the same time I’m still focused on finishing out my final year on a strong note for Hannibal,” he said. “The depth when I get up there is looking really good for me in my favor. They have some good guys graduating this year so I think I got what it takes to go play right away and I’m looking forward to that.”
And that depth chart certainly looks to be a bit different very soon.
Junior Audric Estime who led the team with 920 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns in 2022 will still look to remain a key cog of the running game for the next two seasons coming off a productive sophomore campaign.
Logan Diggs who was second in yards behind Estime last season with 820 and four rushing touchdowns transferred to LSU this past May. Chris Tyree will be heading into his senior season after finishing third in yards with 444 and three rushing touchdowns last season.
Notre Dame aside from changing head coaches, also will have a newly promoted offensive coordinator in Gerad Parker. Parker was solely the tight ends coach in 2022 and will still coach the tight ends along with being the OC.
Williams gave praise to the feeling he felt from Freeman along with the other coaches he will be working with especially running backs coach and run game coordinator Deland McCullough.
“I’ve talked to Marcus on a daily, facetimed him on the phone during visits and I just had my official meeting up there with him two weeks ago,” he said. “He’s a cool guy and I just love the whole coaching staff and my running backs coach, coach D I love him to death he’s like a brother at this point.”
The iconic gold helmets have seen several great backs come and go during the program’s history. Pittsburgh Steelers legend and Super Bowl XL champion Jerome Bettis played for Notre Dame from 1990-1992.
Ricky Watters who played for the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks wore the gold helmet from 1987-1990 and was a key part of the 1988 national championship team.
Current college football analyst for Fox, Darius Walker led the Fighting Irish backfield from 2004-2006 rushing for 3,249 yards which put him at fourth all-time in program history.
Autry Denson is the programs all-time leading rusher, accumulating 4,318 yards from 1995-1998.
Some of the more recent iconic backs include Cierre Wood and Josh Adams. Wood is eighth all-time in rushing yards in Notre Dame history rushing for 2,447 yards from 2010-2012 and Adams from 2015-2017 just cracked the top five all-time after his playing days rushing for 3,201 yards.
Adams finished fifth all-time in Notre Dame history.
Williams will certainly be joining and looks to be another productive back for a program whose seen some of the best come through South Bend.
He talked about who he tries to model his game after along with what it means to play for one of the most storied teams in college football history.
“With how the game has changed for the running back position, I’d say a comparison of who I try to pattern my game after is Alvin Kamara or Christian McCaffery just because of me being a dual threat being able to run the ball between the tackles and catch passes out of the backfield,” he said. “I want to play on the biggest stage. That’s what I set myself up to do. The confidence is there but staying humble is key for me because I’m well aware of what I’m getting into and the competitiveness I’m going to go against and I’m ready for that type of competition.”
