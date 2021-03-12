INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Hannibal junior 170-pound wrestler Trevor Wilson now has the Class 3 title after three wins in the MSHSAA state wrestling tournament on Friday.
Wilson had a bye in the opening round, pinned DeSoto’s Luke Bradley in 53 seconds in the quarterfinals and defeated Lebanon’s Colt Adkins 6-4 in the semifinals.
Wilson saved his most impressive performance for the Class 3 state championship round, defeating Neosho’s Eric Hold by fall in just 38 seconds.
Hannibal freshman 113-pound wrestler Tristen Essig finished as the fifth-place winner after losing to Hillsboro’s Gavin Alexander in a 8-0 decision in the opening round.
Essig came back to defeat two wrestlers to advance to the fifth-place match, where the freshman 113-pound wrestler defeated Farmington’s Dayton Boyd by a 8-6 decision.
Hannibal 120-pound wrestler Chad Culp fell just short of giving Hannibal two fifth-place finishers and finished sixth overall.
After falling by a 6-4 decision in his opening match, Culp won his next two matches to advance to the fifth-place match. Culp mounted a third period comeback, but ultimately fell short to Smithville’s Kolby McClain 10-8.
Pirates 160-pound senior wrestler Gavin Morawitz defeated Bolivar’s Trey Brewer by fall in his opening round, before falling in the second round. Morawitz then went 1-1 in the consolation round to close out his high school career.
Pirates 106-pound freshman wrestler Reign Creech fell 2-1 in the opening round and was pinned in the first-round of the consolation bracket.
Hannibal will return all but Morawitz for next season, as he was the only senior on this year’s team.