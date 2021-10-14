Wilson pitches shutout in Palmyra district quarterfinal win

PALMYRA, Mo. — Kennedy Wilson gave Palmyra everything it needed in the Lady Panthers 10-0 win over Louisiana in the Class 2 District 5 quarterfinals on Thursday at Flower City Park.
Wilson pitched a complete game shutout with nine strikeouts, while allowing only three hits and two walks.
“She had a good game,” said Palmyra head coach Lex Meyers. “She kind of had to find her groove a little bit. Find where the umpire wanted the ball, but after she did that she did good.”
Palmyra set the tone offensively right away with Abbey Redd getting a leadoff triple in the first inning and scoring on a throwing error.
“That was a great start to the game,” Meyers said. “We knew coming in that (Louisiana starting pitcher Tyona Campbell) was going to be slower. Abbey showed her that we could sit and hit and it helped the team out tremendously.”
The Lady Panthers scored a second run in the first inning when Jazlin Gottman doubled and was driven in by a Jansen Juette single.
Wilson helped her own cause in the second inning when Wilson reached on an error and later scored on another error.
“We’re always heads up on the bases,” Meyers said. “We always say heads up and be ready for anything.”
After being held scoreless in the third inning, Palmyra knocked Campbell out of the game in the fourth inning in favor of Emily Powell.
Palmyra would score three runs in the fourth inning with Wilson and Ana Ragar getting RBIs. Juette, Lexie Peuster and Ragar each scored.
The Lady Panthers closed the door in the fifth inning with four runs, with Fottman, Hailey Kroeger, Juette and Peuster scoring.
Gottman went 2-for-3 with two runs and a double. Juette went 2-for-2 with a walk, RBI, two stolen bases and two runs.
“I switched a couple of things up in the lineup,” Meyers said. “Hoping that we could get runners up for our big hitters and hopefully that works for us.”
Palmyra (12-6) will play Highland in the Class 2 District 5 semifinals on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
With rain in the forecast, Palmyra is hoping they can get in Friday’s semifinal game.
“I told them to get a good night’s sleep,” Meyers said. “I hope we play tomorrow. That would be great, but you never know with mother nature.”
