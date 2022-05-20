JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Monroe City senior Emmalee Williams remains undefeated in the girls 800-meter dash this season, winning the Class 2 state title on Friday.
Williams finished two seconds ahead of the second-place finisher in the 800-meter dash with a time of 2:19.85.
Monroe City senior Carly Youngblood finished second in girls pole vault at 11.75 feet.
Youngblood finished 10th in the preliminary round of the girls 300-meter hurdles with a time of 50.10, falling short of qualifying for the final round. She also placed 14th in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18.04.
Monroe City freshman Audri Youngblood placed seventh in the girls 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.26, qualifying for Saturday's final round.
The Monroe City girls 4x400-meter relay team of Abigail Smith, Carly Youngblood, Audri Youngblood and Williams placed third to the first round with a time of 4:14.34 to qualify for the final round.
The Monroe City girls 4x800-meter relay team of Audri Youngblood, Meghan Hays, Ella Hays and Williams will compete on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Panthers sophomore Waylon DeGrave placed third in boys triple jump at 13.3 meters. He will compete in the long jump on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Monroe City senior Josiah Talton placed 13th in the boys 200-meter dash in the first round, falling short of qualifying for the final round.
The Monroe City boys 4x100-meter relay team of Cameron Jones, DeGrave, Joshua Talton and Ceaton Pennewell placed third with a time of 44.03 to qualify for the final round.
The Monroe City boys 4x400-meter relay team of Gage Woolen, DeGrave, Jaylyn Countryman and Josiah Talton placed fourth with a time of 3:32.46 to qualify for the final round.
The Monroe City boys 4x800-meter relay team of Jackson Wheeler, Woolen, Nathan Keck and Kabott Harlan fell short of making the final round, placing 13th with a time of 8:45.86.
The Monroe City boys 4x200-meter relay team of Jones, Countryman, Joshua Talton and Josiah Talton fell short of making the final round, placing 11th with a time of 1:34.02.
Woolen placed 11th in the first round of the boys 400-meter dash with a time of 52.06, falling short of qualifying for the final round.
Jones placed 12th in the boys 100-meter dash with a time of 11.46, falling short of qualifying for the final round.
The Mark Twain boys 4x800-meter relay team of Lukas McLeod, Brandon Black, Sam Northcutt and Will Owen finished seventh in the Class 2 state meet.
The Mark Twain boys 4x400-meter relay team of Owen, Lakoda Preston, Northcutt and McLeod placed 10th with a time of 3:36.43, falling short of qualifying for the final round.
Mark Twain had two runners in the boys 400-meter dash, with McLeod placing 14th at 54.60 and Preston placing 16th at 55.58.
Northcutt and Owen will race in the boys 800-meter run on Saturday at 3:15 p.m.
The Mark Twain girls 4x200-meter relay team of Madison Boleach, Anna Owen, Autumn Armour and Audrey Ross fell short of making the final round after placing 11th with a time of 1:52.25.
Marion County senior Delaney Straus placed third in the Class 1 state girls triple jump.
Straus also placed fifth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:38.13, and ninth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:30.73.
Straus will compete in the girls 3,200-meter run on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Canton junior Nariah Clay placed fourth in the Class 1 girls 800-meter run with a time of 2:24.05.
Clay also finished 12th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.20 in the preliminary round, falling short of qualifying for the final round.
Highland junior Shon Stark won the Class 2 state boys discus throw with a distance of 165.11 meters.
Highland senior Drew Mallett set a new school record in the boys 200-meter dash with a time of 21.84, qualifying for Saturday's final round. Mallett also won the preliminary heat of the 100-meter dash to qualify for the finals.
Highland senior Robert Goehl placed third in the preliminary round of the boys 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.75, qualifying for the final round.
The Highland girls 4x200-meter relay team placed eighth with a time of 1:51.52.
The Highland boys 4x200-meter relay team placed fourth with a time of 1:32.63.
The second day of action in the Class 1 and 2 state track and field championships begins on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
