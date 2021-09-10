O'FALLON, Mo. -- It was quite a night for Hannibal sophomore Aneyas Williams in Friday's matchup against Fort Zumwalt West.
Williams combined for five touchdowns to help give the Pirates a 56-35 win over the Jaguars to keep Hannibal undefeated.
"(Williams) had a good game and he had some big plays," said Hannibal head coach Jeff Gschwender. "He had a couple of good catches and a couple of good runs.
Hannibal struck first with a touchdown run by A.J. Thomas late in the first quarter to give the Pirates a 7-0 lead.
The Jaguars and Pirates then traded touchdowns with the two teams tied 14-14 with a little more than five minutes remaining in the second quarter.
The Pirates then scored twice in the final two minutes of the second half, off touchdown runs by Williams and Thomas to take a 28-14 lead to halftime.
Thomas tweaked his ankle during Friday's game and was limited in the second half.
"He has been battling an ankle injury the past couple of weeks, but he came out and ran hard," Gschwender said. "A couple of our long drives was because of A.J. getting those long chunks (of yardage)."
The Jaguars scored in their first possession of the second half to narrow Hannibal's lead to 28-21.
Gschwender said Hannibal played sloppy on both sides of the ball, despite the win.
"(Fort Zumwalt West) is a good football team," Gschwender said. "They have a lot of speed, they are well-coached and do a lot of good things offensively. A lot of the times we scored, they would come back and answer. It as a hard fought game."
Williams then caught a pass from Courtland Watson to score with three minutes remaining in the third quarter to give the Pirates a two-score lead. Williams added his second touchdown reception to close out the third quarter, putting Hannibal up 42-21.
Fort Zumwalt West added a quick score to open the fourth quarter and narrow Hannibal's lead to 42-28.
The Pirates struck back fast, with Williams coming up with his second touchdown run to give Hannibal a 49-28 lead.
With about six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Williams came away with a fumble recovery and ran it in for a touchdown to put the Pirates up 56-28.
The Jaguars added one more touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
Hannibal (3-0) will host Fulton (0-2) next game on Friday, Sept. 17.
Gschwender and the coaching staff plan on reviewing game film to help clean up the issues they had in Friday's win over Fort Zumwalt West.
"Right now, we just got to play better, play cleaner and eliminate the penalties," Gschwender said. "Make sure that we are playing our positions with the right technique on both sides of the ball."