Williams.jpg

Hannibal's Aneyas Williams (22) outjumps two Jay defenders and catches a touchdown pass during the Pirates game against Jefferson City on Friday in Jefferson City. 

 Mathew Kirby/Courier-Post

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Hannibal rebounded from last week's loss with a convincing 53-28 road win over Jefferson City.

Hannibal junior all-purpose back Aneyas Williams scored eight touchdowns, which broke Wentric Williams II's record of six touchdowns in a game during the 2000 season against Mexico.

