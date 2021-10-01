HANNIBAL — Behind a strong performance from sophomore running back Aneyas Williams, Hannibal defeated Kirksville 41-0 in the Pirates homecoming game at Porter Stadium on Friday.
Williams scored four touchdowns, two rushing and two receiving in Friday’s win.
“I thank my team because they made it all happen for me,” Williams said. “I thank my line and my wide receivers for blocking for me. They do it all for me.”
The first quarter was frustrating for Hannibal, with its offense sputtering and held scoreless.
Hannibal head coach Jeff Gschwender said it took a bit for the Pirates to figure things out against Kirksville.
“Kirksville is a well-coached team and they are a lot bigger than I expected,” Gschwender said. “They did a lot of different things on defense. They did a great job of bringing pressure on all gaps. It took us awhile to kind of figure out what was going on and making our adjustments.”
That changed early in the second quarter when Williams busted through with a four-yard touchdown run to put the Pirates up 7-0.
Pirates defensive back Daquan Powell came up with a huge play when he intercepted a pass from Kirksville quarterback Isaac Danielson and returned it 64 yards.
Powell’s interception set up Williams’ second rushing touchdown, a one-yard run to put the Pirates up 14-0.
“That’s big time and that’s what so great about our defense,” Gschwender said. “Our defense has been playing lights out and they have been making really big plays. When our offense is struggling a little bit, it’s like our defense knows it’s time to do something big and that was a perfect example.”
With it getting late in the first half, Tyler Hardy blocked a Kirksville punt inside the 20-yard line to give Hannibal great field position at the Tigers 17-yard line.
“We thought coming in that we were going to be able to block a punt,” Gschwender said. “We worked on it this week. Those first three punts there, we went after it with everybody.”
Hardy’s spectacular play on special teams led to a four-yard touchdown pass by Courtland Watson to Williams to give Hannibal a 20-0 lead going into halftime.
Hannibal held Kirksville to a three-and-out in the Tigers opening possession. The Pirates soon capitalized with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Watson to Kaiser Greenwell.
“We came out slow in the first half,” Greenwell said. “We got talked to in the locker room (at halftime) and came out firing in the second half.”
Kirksville came the closest to scoring in their next possession, only to have a penalty nullify a Tristen Essig touchdown pass and were stopped by Hannibal on a goal line stand.
With the Pirates gaining possession, Tyler Hardy ran for a 74-yard touchdown to put Hannibal up 34-0.
Pirates defensive back Markahl Humphrey then intercepted a Danielson pass, which set up another Hannibal scoring opportunity.
“(The defense) was crucial,” Williams said. “We knew on third-and-long is when most of the big plays happened. They did their job and that’s what it’s come down to this year.”
Watson then threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Williams, who leaped up to catch it surrounded by two Kirksville defenders to put Hannibal up 41-0.
Not only was it Williams’ fourth touchdown, it was Watson’s third touchdown pass of the game.
“Courtland is great,” Greenwell said. “He reads everything well and leads our offense. It showed tonight.”
There was no scoring in the fourth quarter and Hannibal was able to hold on to secure it’s first shutout of the season.
“That’s big (getting) our first shutout of the year,” Greenwell said. “I think our defense played really well tonight all around.”
Hannibal (6-0) will play at Moberly (1-4) in the Pirates next game on Friday, Oct. 8.
“We haven’t watched a whole lot of Moberly except for scouting other teams that have played Moberly,” Gschwender said. “I think it’s going to be a little different style. It’s going to be similar to what Mexico and Jeff City ran with that Wing-T stuff.”
Palmyra wins big, Monroe City drops first game
Palmyra evened up their record with a 41-0 home win over Clark County, giving the Panthers defense their first shutout of the season.
Collin Arch went 14-for-21 passing for 255 yards and four touchdown passes. He also ran 17 times for 157 yards and a touchdown.
Hayes Miller caught seven passes for 177 yards and a touchdown. Nolyn Richards ran 11 times for 49 yards and a touchdown.
Palmyra (3-3) will play at Highland (4-1) in the Panthers next game on Friday, Oct. 8.
Monroe City fell to Brookfield 14-6 on the road, giving the Panthers their first loss of the season.
It was a low-scoring game dominated by defense, with Monroe City making several stops of Brookfield’s offense in the end zone, but it would not be enough.
Monroe City’s lone score came from a 13-yard touchdown pass by Kyle Hays to Cade Chapman to put the Panthers up 6-0 in the second quarter. Ceaton Pennewell left the game with an ankle injury.
Hays went 10-for-17 with a touchdown and an interception. Joshua Talton was Monroe City’s leading rusher with 43 yards.
Monroe City (5-1) will host Macon (2-3) in the Panthers next game on Friday, Oct. 8.