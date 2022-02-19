PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra closed out its regular season with a 66-45 win over Clarence Cannon Conference rival Highland in Saturday's girls basketball game.
Lady Panthers freshman Clare Williams scored a team-high 26 points. Sophomore Candra King put up 21 points and freshman Sydney Compton added 12 points.
Palmyra (18-7) will play the winner of the Highland/Clark County game quarterfinal in the Class 3 District 6 semifinal on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Monroe City High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.