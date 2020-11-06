COLUMBIA, Mo. — After her first taste of a state meet last season and watching other girls walk up to receive a medal, Monroe City's Emmalee Williams vowed to become one of those girls on the podium.
That mission was accomplished Friday with Williams taking 12th overall in the Class 2 girls race of the Missouri High School State Cross Country Championships.
"I felt way better this year than I did last year, for sure," Williams said after running a time of 21:09 at Gans Creek Cross Country Course.
Williams got off to a good start and was in 15th through 2,000 meters, but as the race moved into the hillier back section she started to gain ground.
"Some people really died there at the end and I wanted to make sure I maintained and kicked at the end," Williams said.
That's where her experience competing at Gans Creek a year ago came in handy.
"I feel like last year, you would go around the corner and you'd think, 'Oh, I have that much more to run,'" Williams said. "This year I knew I had this much left, I had to push myself this much to finish."
Williams became the first medalist in Monroe City cross country history with her finish, but she nearly shared the honors. Freshman Ella Hays crossed the finish line in 22:23 to place 28th, just three spots and 13 seconds away from a state medal.
"She barely missed medaling, but she never even thought that she was going to be that close," Monroe City coach Laura Mulvaney said. "Just getting that opportunity was incredible. She thought that if she broke into the 50s she would be happy about it all."
The Monroe City boys made history with their first team appearance in the Class 2 boys race later in the afternoon, but through the early going it seemed the bigger meet would swallow up the Panthers.
Junior Kabott Harlan and senior Logan Lucas got caught in a large pack at the first turn and were near the middle of the group through 1,000 meters.
"They came through at the mile mark and they had a good time, they were where they needed to be," Mulvaney said. "When they hit me (at the one-mile marker) they were in the 60s at that point, so I told them they had to move up if they wanted a decent placement, and that's when they really kicked it."
Harlan and Lucas moved up from 62nd and 63rd, respectively, through 2,000 meters to finish 32nd and 33rd, respectively. Harlan came across in 17:51 and Lucas finished in 17:52, both personal records.
"Kabott's original PR was 18:04. Logan had been in the 18:14-18:16 range," Mulvaney said. "To just break into the 17s like that is phenomenal."
The Panthers had a similar trajectory as a team. Through the early part of the race, the Panthers were bringing up the rear in the team scores, but they climbed four spots to finish 12th out of 16 teams. Kaleb Griffin placed 108th individually in 19:19, while Jackson Wheeler was 119th in 19:29.
Griffin almost didn't run because of a leg injury, but he toughed it out to help his team succeed.
"At the two-mile mark, he looked at me and pointed to his leg and I just told him to do what he could," Mulvaney said. "We weren't even sure we were going to get a team placement today. To be able to fight that off, it's something to be proud of."
In just the second season in program history, the Panthers walk out of the state meet with a medalist and some valuable experience to carry them into next season.
"Everybody is on Cloud 9, it's just a surreal experience," Mulvaney said. "To come down and have any sort of success is just completely unreal. I couldn't be more proud of them."