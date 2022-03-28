HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University baseball team lost both ends of Saturday's home doubleheader to William Woods University.
William Woods won the first game 11-3 and the second game 15-2.
Trojans starting pitcher Jakob Rhoderick was the losing pitcher in the first game, going 2.2 innings with four strikeouts, while allowing four walks, six hits and eight earned runs.
HLGU second baseman Lincoln Burt went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
HLGU starting pitcher Jacob Bone went four innings with five strikeouts in the second game, getting a no-decision. Lange Adam was the losing pitcher for the Trojans.
Trojans right fielder Charlie Culp went 2-for-2 with an RBI in the second game.
HLGU (6-12, 0-5) will host Culver-Stockton (5-19, 1-11) on Tuesday for a doubleheader, starting at 1 p.m.
