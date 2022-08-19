CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College promoted Levi Pollreisz to women's volleyball head coach after a season as an assistant during the offseason, with the first-year coach looking to turn around the program's fortunes.
Pollreisz is the 10th coach in team history and takes over for Lauren Eldridge, who resigned after two seasons on the job with a 11-34 record.
Prior to serving as an assistant coach last season, Pollreisz served as a graduate assistant at Hastings College for two seasons. He was also a student assistant coach while earning his undergraduate degree at Truman State University.
The Wildcats had five victories within the Heart of America Athletic Conference last season, its most since the 2015 season. The Wildcats placed fifth in the North Division.
Culver-Stockton finished with a 9-21 overall record in 2021, with Pollreisz hoping to guide the team to its first winning season since 2014.
Senior outside hitter Madison McClain is the Wildcats top returning player after being named to the All-Heart Third Team for the second straight season. McClain recorded a team-high 2.87 kills per set and 2.77 digs per set in 2021.
Senior opposite hitter Heleine Filipe was a All-Heart honorable mention selection in 2021 after averaging 2.16 kills per set and finishing second on the team with 50 blocks.
The Wildcats also return senior libero Veiuana Herman, who led the Wildcats with 4.42 digs per set and recorded 12 service aces.
Culver-Stockton graduated setter Gabriela de Jesus Colon and setter Maddy Logan transferred.
Top newcomers include middle hitter Blanca Martino, setter Lauren Bloom, outside hitter Ella Baker and outside hitter Anna Sapp.
Other returners with varsity experience include Lexia Capes, Abby Godwin, Kyla Ellis, Taylor Coley, Sarah Wells, Kelsie Schieppe, Ashleigh Brawney and Ali Scott.
The Culver-Stockton reserves team finished 13-16-3 record last season.
Players on the reserve team include Elaysia Rasmussen, Allie Hull, Avery Miller, Dilan Perry, Riley Moreland, Rachel Haiduk, Emily Williams, Shaina Boal, Shannon Morrison, Sydney Powell, Ella Baker, Chloe Bannerman, Zoe Irvin, Rylee Nolan, Abigail Smallwood and Emma West.
Aug. 24 -- Hannibal-LaGrange
Aug. 26-27 -- at Missouri Valley Invitational
Sept. 2 -- at Mount Mercy
Sept. 9 -- at MidAmerica Nazarene
Sept. 23 -- Iowa Wesleyan
Sept. 30 -- at Peru State
Oct. 13 -- at Westminster
Oct. 14 -- at Health Sciences and Pharmacy Tri-Match
Oct. 18 -- at William Penn
Oct. 21 -- at Missouri Valley
Oct. 22 -- at Central Methodist
Nov. 5 -- Heart Tournament Quarterfinals
Nov. 8 -- Heart Tournament Semifinals
Nov. 12 -- Heart Tournament Finals
