CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College promoted Levi Pollreisz to women's volleyball head coach after a season as an assistant during the offseason, with the first-year coach looking to turn around the program's fortunes.

Pollreisz is the 10th coach in team history and takes over for Lauren Eldridge, who resigned after two seasons on the job with a 11-34 record.

