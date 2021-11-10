COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Culver-Stockton women's basketball team fell to Columbia 67-52 in a non-conference game on Tuesday.
Mallory Shetley led the Wildcats with 15 points, while also pulling down a team-high eight rebounds. Mackenzie Dubbert scored 11 poitns and had five rebounds. Abby Backes scored four points, had five rebounds, two steals and six assists.
Culver-Stockton (2-1) will host William Woods University on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Wildcats next game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.