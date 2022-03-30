HANNIBAL — Culver-Stockton College won both ends of a non-conference baseball doubleheader against Hannibal-LaGrange University on Tuesday at Nichols Field.
Culver-Stockton won the first game 14-5 and the second game 17-5.
Wildcats right-hander Anthony Ribes was the winning pitcher in the first game after going 5.1 innings with three strikeouts, while allowing one walk, six hits and three earned runs.
Culver-Stockton left fielder Ronald Applewhite went 4-for-5 with a double, two runs and five RBIs. Right fielder Koy Smith went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs.
Trojans right-hander Logan Boughton was the losing pitcher in the first game after going only two innings with three strikeouts, while allowing three walks, five hits, one earned run and five total runs.
HLGU designated hitter Gavin Nally hit a three-run home run, while first baseman Adam Lange went 2-for-3 with a run.
Culver-Stockton right-hander Clay Street earned the win in the second game after going three innings with four strikeouts, while allowing one walk, two hits and three earned runs.
Wildcats shortstop Andrew Fay went 3-for-4 with a walk, double, RBI and four runs in the second game. First baseman Dax Flowerree went 5-for-5 with a walk, home run, five RBIs and two runs.
Wildcats second baseman Brandon Aragon went 4-for-5 with a double, two runs and three RBIs. Applewhite went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs.
HLGU left-hander River Thompson was the losing pitcher in the second game after going 2.1 innings with three strikeouts, while allowing three walks, seven hits and eight earned runs.
Trojans third baseman Tucker Hughes went 2-for-4 with a double, run and three RBIs.
Culver-Stockton (7-19, 1-11) will host Graceland University for a four-game series, starting on Saturday and continuing into Sunday.
HLGU (6-15, 0-6) will start a three-game road series against Columbia College on Friday, playing two games on Friday and the third game on Saturday.
