BALDWIN CITY, Kan. — The Culver-Stockton women’s volleyball team fell to Baker University 3-1 (25-18, 25-17, 19-25, 25-21) in Friday’s road match.
Stat leaders for the Wildcats were Abby Godwin with 15 kills, Gabi de Jesus Colon with 23 set assists and Kyla Ellis with 12 digs.
Culver-Stockton (9-19, 5-12) will play a road game against Benedictine College on Saturday at 1 p.m.
