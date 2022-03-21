LAMONI, Iowa -- The Culver-Stockton softball team split a road Sunday doubleheader with Graceland.
Culver-Stockton won the first game 4-3 and fell to Graceland in the second game 2-1.
Wildcats first baseman Baylee Schneider went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs in the first game.
Culver-Stockton starting pitcher Emma Roseberry went 3.1 innings with five strikeouts in the first game. She allowed two walks, four hits and three earned runs, getting a no-decision.
Jylian Davis came in as a reliever and earned the win after going 3.2 scoreless innings with two strikeouts.
Culver-Stockton center fielder Andrea Belme went 2-for-3 with a home run in the second game.
Wildcats pitcher Makayla Slavik started the second game, and was the losing pitcher after going 6.2 innings with six strikeouts. She allowed one walk, six hits and one earned run.
Culver-Stockton (5-5, 1-5) will host MidAmerica Nazarene University for a Saturday doubleheader in its next games, starting at noon.
