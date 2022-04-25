OSKALOOSA, Iowa -- Culver-Stockton College won both ends of its road softball doubleheader against William Penn University on Sunday.
The Wildcats won the first game 2-1 in 10 innings and won the second game 2-1.
Culver-Stockton right-hander Emma Roseberry earned a complete game win after going 10 innings with eight strikeouts in the first game. She only allowed three walks, five hits and one earned run.
Wildcats third baseman Alle Thompson went 3-for-4 with an RBI in the first game.
Culver-Stockton right-hander Makayla Slavik earned the win in the second game after goign seven innings with four strikeouts; while allowing two walks, six hits and no earned runs.
Wildcats left fielder Andrea Belme went 2-for-3 with an RBI in the second game.
Culver-Stockton (19-19,13-19) will play a road doubleheader against Iowa Wesleyan College on Tuesday, with the first game starting at 5 p.m.
