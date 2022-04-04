ATCHISON, Kan. -- Culver-Stockton College defeated Benedictine College in both ends of a road doubleheader on Sunday.
The Wildcats won the first game 2-0 and the second game 4-2.
Emma Roseberry pitched a complete game shutout to earn a win in the first game. She had four strikeouts, while allowing one walk, one hit and no earned runs.
First baseman Baylee Schneider hit a two-run home run in the first game.
Makayla Slavik earned the win in the second game after pitching a complete game. She had one strikeout, while allowing no walks, seven hits and two earned runs.
HLGU (11-9, 7-9) will host William Penn University for a doubleheader on Tuesday, starting at 1 p.m.
