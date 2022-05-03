CANTON, Mo. -- The Culver-Stockton College softball team split a Monday doubleheader against Graceland University at Himsl Field.
Culver-Stockton won the first game 6-3 and Graceland won the second game 15-1.
Wildcats right-hander Makayla Slavik earned a complete game win in the first game with five strikeouts; while allowing nine hits, no walks and two earned runs.
Third baseman Alle Thompson went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs in the first game. Calisa Steel went 2-for-2 with a walk, run and an RBI.
Culver-Stockton (22-22, 15-21) completed its regular season and will play on Central Methodist University on Thursday at noon in the Heart of America Athletic Conference postseason tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.