DUBUQUE, Iowa — Culver-Stockton College swept a conference doubleheader against Clarke University on Thursday.
The Wildcats won the first game, 8-1, and the second game, 19-10.
Wildcats right-hander Emma Roseberry pitched a complete game win in the first game with 11 strikeouts. She limited Clarke to five hits, no walks and no earned runs.
Center fielder Katelyn Felt went 4-for-5 with three RBI and a run scored in the first game. First baseman Baylee Schneider went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored.
Wildcats right-hander Makayla Slavik was the winning pitcher in the second game after going 6.1 innings with three strikeouts. She allowed nine hits, two walks and three earned runs.
Shortstop Madison Covey went 3-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and four RBI in the second game. Schneider went 4-for-6 with three runs scored and three RBI.
Culver-Stockton (17-17 overall, 11-17 Heart of America Athletic Conference) travels to Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa, for a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Saturday.
