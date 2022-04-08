CANTON, Mo. -- The Culver-Stockton College softball team won both ends of a doubleheader against Clarke University in poor weather at Himsl Field on Thursday.
The Wildcats won the first game 10-0 in five innings and the second game 10-2.
Wildcats starting pitcher Emma Roseverry won the first game after going five scoreless innings with eight strikeouts, while allowing two hits and no walks.
Culver-Stockton shortstop Madison Covey went 1-for-3 with two runs and an RBI in the first game. Right fielder Aubrey Feiden went 1-for-11 with a run, RBI and a stolen base.
Wildcats game two starting pitcher Makayla Slavik went five innings with one strikeout to earn the win. She limited Clarke University batters to six hits, one walk and one earned run.
Culver-Stockton third baseman Alle Thompson 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs. Second baseman Hailey Akers went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs.
Culver-Stockton (13-9, 9-9) will host Central Methodist University for a doubleheader on Saturday, starting at 1 p.m.
