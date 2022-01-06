CANTON, Mo. -- The Culver-Stockton women's basketball bounced back from a losing streak that dated back to early December on Wednesday, defeating Graceland 60-42 at Charles Field House.
The Wildcats trailed 27-21 at halftime, but rallied in the third quarter to outscore the Yellowjackets by a 25-5 margin in the third quarter to take the lead.
Wildcats junior guard Josie Landrum led the way in scoring with a career-high 14 points.
Culver-Stockton (8-7, 2-4) will play a road game against Central Methodist University on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Wildcats next game.
