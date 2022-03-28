KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- After losing the first three games of the series, Culver-Stockton College came away with a win in the fourth game against MidAmerica Nazarene University on Saturday.
Culver-Stockton dropped both games of the Friday doubleheader, with MidAmerica Nazarene winning 8-1 and 6-5.
On Saturday, the Pioneers defeated the Wildcats 11-5 in the first game. In the second game, the Wildcats won 11-7.
Wildcats starting pitcher Dax Flowerree was the losing pitcher in Saturday's first game, going three innings with 10 earned runs.
Culver-Stockton left fielder Ronald Applewhite went 1-for-2 with a walk, run, home run and two RBIs in the first game. Second baseman Jordan Scott went 2-for-4 with a run, while third baseman Douglas Barker went 1-for-4 with a run and two RBIs.
Culver-Stockton used five pitchers in the second game, with Clay Street getting the start and getting a no-decision after two innings. Alfredo Cruz pitched two innings in relief and was the winning pitcher.
Wildcats shortstop Andrew Fay went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs in the second game. Scott went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and two runs, while Barker went 2-for-3 with a RBI and a run.
Culver-Stockton (5-19, 1-11) will play a road doubleheader against Hannibal-LaGrange University (6-12, 0-5) on Tuesday, with the first game starting at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.