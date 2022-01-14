CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College offensive lineman Andrew Rupcich accepted an invitation to participate in the National Football League Players Association Collegiate Bowl.
The game is scheduled to take place at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California on Jan. 29, and will be televised on NFL Network.
Former NFL head coaches Marvin Lewis and Jeff Fisher have been selected to lead the National and American teams.
Rupcich is an offensive tackle from Wonder Lake, Illinois who was a three-time AFCA/NAIA All-America First Team selection. He also was a four-time All-Heart of America Athletic Conference First Team selection and a two-time Associated Press NAIA All-America pick, including a first team selection in 2021.
The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl was founded in 2012 and gives prospective players an opportunity to showcase their talents to teams and fans. Nearly 200 scouts, player personnel staff, general managers and head coaches from all 32 teams are expected to be in attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.