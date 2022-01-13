CANTON, Mo. — After falling behind in the first half, Culver-Stockton rallied back and defeated Peru State 72-69 in a conference men’s basketball game at Charles Field House on Wednesday night.
Wildcats senior forward Alonzo Ortiz-Traylor scored a team-high 20 points, pulled down eight rebounds and had three steals. Junior guard Jalen Blaize scored 18 points and had three assists.
Culver-Stockton (12-5, 3-5) will play a road game against Evangel University on Saturday at 2 p.m.
