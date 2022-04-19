CANTON, Mo. — Culver-Stockton College defeated Hannibal-LaGrange University 14-4 in Tuesday’s NAIA non-conference baseball game at Nichols Field.
Wildcats right-hander Anthony Ribes was the winning pitcher after going four innings with three strikeouts; while allowing four hits, no walks and two earned runs.
Trojans right-hander Heath Ayers only lasted an inning and was the losing pitcher. He had no strikeouts; allowed three hits, three walks and four earned runs.
Wildcats third baseman Douglas Barker went 4-for-5 with four runs, a double and an RBI. Left fielder Ronald Applewhite went 3-for-4 with three runs, a walk, double and an RBI. First baseman Dax Flowerree went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs.
Trojans first baseman Isaiah Hoelscher and second baseman Brock McLeod went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Right fielder Nick Tanner went 1-for-3 with two runs.
Culver-Stockton (16-23, 9-15) will start a four-game series with Mount Mercy University on Saturday. The Wildcats will start Saturday’s doubleheader at noon.
HLGU (9-26, 1-14) will begin a three-game home series against Harris-Stowe University on Friday at 1 p.m. The Trojans will conclude the series with a doubleheader on Saturday, starting at noon and will celebrate Senior Day.
