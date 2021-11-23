ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- The Culver-Stockton men's basketball team defeated the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy 77-72 in a road non-conference game on Tuesday to win its eighth straight game.
The Wildcats 8-0 start is the best to open the season since the 2001-02 team started 9-0.
Wildcats freshman forward Seth Larson led the team in scoring with 30 points.
Culver-Stockton will host Iowa Wesleyan College in its next game on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.