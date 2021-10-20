DUBUQUE, Iowa -- The Culver-Stockton men's soccer team was unable to score on Wednesday, falling to Clarke University 4-0 in a road conference game.
The Wildcats split time at goalkeeper, with Jack Gibson and Alejandro Maccio each playing a half. Both goalkeepers allowed two goals and made two saves.
Clarke defender Eduardo Rivera scored two goals, while midfielder Luke Persenico and Joao Fernandes each had one goal.
Culver-Stockton (4-10, 2-7) will play MidAmerica Nazarene University in the Wildcats next game on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Olathe, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.