OSKALOOSA, Iowa -- The Culver-Stockton College men's soccer team fell to William Penn 5-1 in Wednesday's road game.
Wildcats midfielder Eduardo Garcia scored the team's lone goal off an assist by forward Baldo Moreno and defenseman Harrison Fey.
Wildcats goalkeeper Jack Gibson made 11 saves in the team's loss.
Culver-Stockton (4-12) will host Missouri Valley College on Saturday at 5 p.m. in the final regular season game of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.