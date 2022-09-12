CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College goalkeeper Mackenzie Frizzell was named Heart of America Athletic Conference Women's Soccer Defensive Play of the Week on Monday.
Frizzell recorded her second shutout of the season in a 6-0 win over Iowa Wesleyan last week, making three saves and ending a three-game winless streak for the Wildcats. It was the second time in her career that Frizzell earned conference player of the week honors.
