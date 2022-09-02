CANTON, Mo. -- No. 22 ranked Culver-Stockton will play a conference matchup against MidAmerican Nazarene on Saturday in its home football opener.
CANTON, Mo. -- No. 22 ranked Culver-Stockton will play a conference matchup against MidAmerican Nazarene on Saturday in its home football opener.
Kickoff is slated at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Poulton Stadium.
The Wildcats (0-1) are looking to rebound from a Week 1 loss, when Baker University defeated Culver-Stockton 26-14.
MidAmerica Nazarene is coming off a 54-32 win over Graceland in the opening week.
Saturday will mark the 44th meeting between the two teams that dates back to 1978, with the Pioneers holding a 32-11 edge in the series. The Wildcats snapped a 26-game winning streak by the Pioneers last season, when Culver-Stockton defeated MidAmerica Nazarene 37-19.
Wildcats quarterback Jase Orndorff went 19-for-40 passing for 249 yards and two touchdowns last week. Tyler Danzey was the team's leading rusher with 40 yards off of 13 attempts.
The Wildcat defense did not allow a passing touchdown to Baker last week, and has gone 13 straight quarters without allowing a passing touchdown, dating back to the 2021 season.
Darren Jones led the Wildcats with 12 tackles last week and had half a sack. David Hernandez had 11 tackles and an interception.
The Wildcats defense will be tasked with slowing down Pioneers quarterback Adrian Parsons, who had 418 passing yards and five touchdown passes last week.
The Pioneers also had two 100-yard running backs in Shawn Cherry and Cameron Finley, who both averaged five yards per carry. Finley combined for three touchdowns, while wideout Caleb Tanis had 11 catches for 117 yards and four touchdowns last week.
