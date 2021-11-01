CANTON, Mo. — Culver-Stockton College goalkeeper Mackenzie Frizzell was named the Heart of America Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Frizzell’s play helped the Trojans earn wins over William Penn University and Missouri Valley College last week.
The freshman goalkeeper Frizzell is from Maple Ridge, British Columbia, and registered two shutouts and eight saves in two conference games last week.
Frizzell has started three games and appeared in four games for the Wildcats this season. She has made 13 saves and recorded a 0.57 goals against average in 316 minutes of game action.
Culver-Stockton is slated to host Baker University in a Heart of America Athletic Conference quarterfinal game on Saturday at 6 p.m. in Poulton Stadium.
