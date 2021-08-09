CANTON, Mo. -- There is high expectations for the Culver-Stockton football program going into the 2021 season.
A preseason coaches poll picked the Wildcats to finish second in the North Division of the Heart of America Athletic Conference.
Culver-Stockton received one first place vote and garnered a total of 21 points in the poll. The Wildcats finished 1-3 in a pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
Grand View received the other five first place votes and finished with a total of 25 points in the six-team North Division. Rounding out the rest of the division was William Penn with 16 points in third place, Clarke with 12 points in fourth place, Peru State with 11 points in fifth place and Graceland with five points in sixth place.
Baker University is the overwhelming favorite to win the South Division and registered five first place votes and 25 points to finish first in the poll. Benedictine College garnered one first place vote and 21 points to place second.
Rounding out the South Division is Evangel with 17 points in third place, MidAmerica Nazarene and Central Methodist tied with 11 points in fourth place and Missouri Valley with six points in sixth place.
Both Grand View and Baker made the NAIA Top 25 preseason poll, with the Vikings ranking fifth and the Wildcats seventh. Benedictine College ranks 17th in the preseason national poll.
Culver-Stockton began preseason practice on Monday. The Wildcats are scheduled to kick off the season on Saturday, Aug. 28 at home against Baker University. Game time is slated for 6 p.m. at Ellison Poulton Stadium.