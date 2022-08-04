CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College's football program reached new heights last season, setting a single-season record with eight wins.
While that was the most wins the Wildcats have had in its 113-year history, the team is not satisfied to rest on its laurels going into the 2022 season.
"The challenge is (for) every team out there is getting better, just like us," said junior All-Conference safety David Hernandez. "So we just have to keep staying motivated and still have that passion to go out there and try to get a national championship."
Culver-Stockton has earned the respect of its rivals, placing in the NAIA preseason poll for the first time under head coach Tom Sallay, who enters his sixth season.
The Wildcats enter 2022 ranked No. 22 in the NAIA despite the graduation of 10 All-Conference selections.
"We've got a lot of really good guys in the program and I'm excited for them and excited for their opportunities to step up," Sallay said. "We are not just a bunch of leftovers and we are not a bunch of things in the back of fridge that you've got some of just in case. We've got a lot of really good players and a lot of them coming back."
Culver-Stockton has its fridge stocked full of fresh groceries this season, placing second in the Heart North Division coaches' poll.
Last season, the Wildcats also placed second in the Heart North Division behind Grand View, who were the runners up for the national championship in 2021.
"Our biggest thing and the thing we will get challenged on the day we walk on to campus with our guys is let's stop being second," Sallay said. "You don't want to be the second one asked to prom. You want to be someone's first choice. So, it's time for us to step up and take that next step in our process and our maturity level and our program."
Junior quarterback Jase Orndorff found success in his first season with the Wildcats after transferring from Dodge City Community College and wants to continue the program's upward trajectory.
Orndorff said he noticed how the team's improvement meant to last year's senior group.
"I heard all of the stories (about how) they were getting beat," Orndorff said. "They finally built the program up. So, I'm fortunate enough to step into when we are up here. Now it's my job as the quarterback and one of the captains to keep us playing up at a high level."
Orndorff earned First Team All-North Division honors last season after completing 58.2% of his passes for 2,133 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Staying healthy is a big goal for Orndorff this season after missing three games in 2021.
"I had a season last year where I was riddled with some injuries, but I just want to stay healthy and play the whole season," Orndorff said. "The next thing I want to do is just build off our season last year, it was our best season in program history. We were 8-3 and we are pretty excited about all the guys we have coming back."
Orndorff will have the services of All-Conference wide receiver Connor Perrine, Slayton Ochoa and tight end Dominic Herrera as weapons in the passing game.
"We had a pretty good spring," Orndorff said. "I was just getting my timing down with all of my receivers. It was kind of a different pace to what we had ... but I think we will pick up right where we left off."
The Wildcats graduated All-Conference running back Jordan Grant and wide receiver Mateen Johnson, but has some players ready to step in.
Culver-Stockton will look to sophomore running back Tyler Danzey to fill Grant's shoes, after Danzey showed flashes of brilliance last season, rushing for 396 yards and three touchdowns in a backup role.
"(Danzey) had a lot of big runs for us," Sallay said. "On almost every other team, he would probably be a starter, but he was behind a really good player. He has a ton of experience and he's a big kid at 6' 1" and 220 pounds. So, he has a chance to be really productive."
The Wildcats graduated All-America selection and four-time All-Conference offensive lineman Andrew Rupcich, who signed an NFL contract with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent. Also graduating was All-Conference lineman Alex Gonzalez.
The Culver-Stockton offensive line will now be anchored by senior center Lucas Britenstine and junior guard Andrew Rowe, a two-time All-Conference selection.
"We have a couple of transfers on the offensive line and a bunch of freshmen that we are really excited about," Sallay said. "We are going to have a lot of options. So, it's just going to be who can figure it out the fastest and be ready to step up."
Junior Isaiah Eppinger earned Second Team All-Conference honors on special teams, after averaging 23.3 yards per kickoff return last season. He also figures to be part of the receiving group.
Hernandez will anchor the defensive backfield after recording 35 tackles, four interceptions, three fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and three pass deflections.
The secondary will be a strong point of the Wildcats defense that will also return two other All-Conference players, cornerback Jahmar Bingham and safety Jeremiah Fergerson.
All-Conference junior Shon Jackson will lead the linebacking corps after the graduation of All-American Dalton Huffman and All-Conference selection Pat Robinson.
The defensive line will also have new starters with the graduation of All-Conference end Jamal Beaty and nose guard Julian Pitman Jr.
"We have a good defense going into this year and we are just going to keep building off of that," Hernandez said. "We have all of this momentum going into the first game of the season."
Hernandez also appreciative of the fan support the Wildcats get at Poulton Stadium.
"It's amazing when you see the stands and they are overflowed and you see people sitting up on the hill," Hernandez said. "It's pretty cool to see all those fans in different places. It's awesome to have a special community that has our backs and watches us play the sport that we love."
Orndorff said game day is his favorite part of the week.
"It's the day that everyone is looking forward to," Orndorff said. 'Practice is fun and all, but you are waiting for Saturday. You are waiting to see everybody out there. You walk into warmups and start seeing people pile into the stands. You smell the hotdogs and hamburgers cooking. You know it's about to get real."
2022 Schedule
Aug. 27 -- at Baker
Sept. 3 -- MidAmerica Nazarene
Sept. 10 -- at Evangel
Sept. 17 -- Missouri Valley
Sept. 24 -- Central Methodist
Oct. 1 -- Benedictine
Oct. 8 -- Bye Week
Oct. 15 -- Graceland
Oct. 22 -- Clarke
Oct. 29 -- at William Penn
Nov. 5 -- Grand View
Nov. 12 -- at Peru State
