DES MOINES, IOWA -- It was a game of all field goals between conference rivals at Duke Williams Stadium on Saturday, with Culver-Stockton falling to Grand View 9-6.
Neither team could much going offensively, with both teams combining for just 391 total offensive yards.
Grand View kicker Nathan Hamilton booted a field goal to give the Vikings a 3-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
Hamilton then hit his second field goal early in the second quarter to give Grand View a 6-0 lead.
Wildcats kicker Michael Velasco connected with a 38-yard field goal later in the second quarter, and the Vikings would take a 6-3 lead to halftime.
Hamilton connected with his third field goal late in the third quarter to increase the Vikings lead to 9-3.
Velasco came through with his second field goal in the fourth quarter, a 41-yarder.
Culver-Stockton (7-3) will host Peru State College in its season finale on Saturday at 1 p.m.
