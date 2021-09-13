CANTON, Mo. -- The Culver-Stockton College football team defeated Evangel 38-35 at Poulton Stadium on Saturday.
Wildcats quarterback Jase Orndorff went 15-for-27 passing for 163 yards and three touchdowns. Jordan Grant ran 21 times for 149 yards and one touchdown. Connor Perrine caught six passes for 58 yards and two touchdowns.
Evangel quarterback Dyllan Decker went 19-for-33 passing for 238 yards and one touchdown and an interception. Bryce Nyumah carried 12 times for 183 yards and two touchdowns.
Senior linebacker Dalton Huffman from Hannibal became the school's career leader in tackles with eight stops in Saturday's victory over Evangel. Huffman now has 323 career tackles, which surpasses the previous mark of 321 by Chris Shaul from 1998-01.
Culver-Stockton (2-1) will play at Missouri Valley College on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m.