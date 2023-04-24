CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College first baseman Dax Flowerree was named Heart of America Athletic Conference Baseball Player of the Week on Monday for his performance last week against Graceland University and Grand View University.
Flowerree, a senior from Quincy, batted .462 with five home runs and 21 RBIs during the Wildcats 4-4 week from April 16-22. He batted .579 with runners on base and .533 with runners in scoring position last week. 15 of his 21 RBIs came with two outs.
During a 27-5 victory over Graceland on April 17, Flowerree hit two grand slams and had 11 RBIs. The next day he hit a game-winning three-run homer in the eighth inning to lift the Wildcats to victory over the Yellowjackets.
Flowerree is tied for the conference lead with 11 home runs and is sixth with 37 RBIs.
Culver-Stockton (15-28) will host No. 20 ranked Central Methodist University for a four-game series on Friday and Saturday, the regular season finale at Nichols Field. Both dates will be doubleheaders with first pitch slated for 1 p.m. on both days.
