CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College first baseman Dax Flowerree was named Heart of America Athletic Conference Baseball Player of the Week on Monday for his performance last week against Graceland University and Grand View University.

Flowerree, a senior from Quincy, batted .462 with five home runs and 21 RBIs during the Wildcats 4-4 week from April 16-22. He batted .579 with runners on base and .533 with runners in scoring position last week. 15 of his 21 RBIs came with two outs.

