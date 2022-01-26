CANTON, Mo. -- The Culver-Stockton College women's basketball team fell to Grand View University 69-54 at Charles Field House on Wednesday.
Wildcats junior guard Aaliyah Ortiz scored a team-high 12 points and had three rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Culver-Stockton (10-11, 4-8) will host Baker University in its next game on Saturday at 2 p.m.
