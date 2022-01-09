FAYETTE, Mo. -- The Culver-Stockton College women's basketball team fell to Central Methodist 68-41 in a conference game on Saturday at Puckett Fieldhouse.
Wildcats senior guard Kaysie Newson and junior guard Laken Hugenberg tied for the team lead in scoring with nine points. Hugenberg also pulled down a team-high seven boards.
Culver-Stockton (8-8, 2-5) will host Peru State College on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in its next game.
