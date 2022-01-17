SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College defeated Evangel University 75-70 in a road men's basketball game on Saturday, snapping a nine-game conference losing streak.
Wildcats junior guard Jalen Blaize scored a team-high 18 points, had three assists and two rebounds. Senior forward Alonzo Ortiz-Traylor scored 15 points, had a team-high nine rebounds and three blocks.
Culver-Stockton (13-5, 4-5) will play a road contest against Benedictine College in its next game on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
