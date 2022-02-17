PERU, Neb. -- Culver-Stockton fell to Peru State 66-56 in Wednesday's girls conference basketball game at Wheeler Activity Center, and was eliminated from postseason consideration.
Wildcats junior guard Josie Landrum scored a team-high 15 points. Freshman guard Addison Newbon scored 12 points, pulled down seven rebounds and dished out two assists.
Culver-Stockton (13-14, 7-11) will host William Penn on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the season finale.
